NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Uniformed officers from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested a man for scaling the fence at TBI headquarters.
The incident occurred around 9 p.m. Wednesday night at the headquarters on R.S. Gass Bouelvard. A man identified as Klane Maples, 39, approached the TBI’s lowered gate and contacted a TBI officer through a phone number to inquire about an abuse allegation. When the officer informed Maples he would need to return during normal business hours, Maples exited his vehicle and scaled the facility’s perimeter fence.
Officers witnessed Maples’ actions, intercepted him in the parking lot, informed him he was trespassing and asked him to leave, but Maples ignored their commands and became physically combative. An officer subdued Maples, who bit the officer twice during the exchange. Both men received medical treatment for minor injuries sustained during the arrest.
Authorities later searched Maples’ vehicle after his arrest and found drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Maples was charged with one count of trespassing and one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after his release from the hospital. He remains in custody with additional charges pending.
