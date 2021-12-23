NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man previously convicted of armed robbery has been charged with one robbery earlier this month and may be connected with at least seven other drug store and convenience market robberies since Nov. 17, according to police.
Metro Police have charged Kevin J. Keesee, 57, with the Dec. 13 robbery of the Walgreen’s, located at 3500 Gallatin Pk. Detectives are investigating him in connection with at least seven Nashville drug store and convenience market robberies since Nov. 17.
One Dec. 13, police said a man placed a robbery demand note on the counter in front of the female clerk. She complied and the robber fled. Keesee was developed as a suspect, in part, after a license plate reader operated by the City of Belle Meade connected him to a Buick involved in another robbery case.
During a search of Keesee’s Gwynwood Drive home Wednesday, detectives recovered a gun and other evidence.
A judicial commissioner set Keesee’s bond at $15,500 on charges of robbery, gun possession by a convicted felon and driving on a revoked license. Keesee was convicted in 2013 of robbing a Madison convenience market at gunpoint. He received a 12-year sentence.
