NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man was arrested for allegedly aiming a laser pointer at a Metro Police helicopter on Saturday night, according to court documents.

Shannon S. Cole, 43, was charged with two counts of assault and two counts of reckless endangerment for pointing a green laser from the ground at 254 Bridgeway Circle. Both members of the flight crew noted the green laser and was able to identify the building and apartment to police ground units.

Officer Spencer Pittman, the pilot of the helicopter, was between 750 and 1,000 feet above Interstate 24 near Bridgeway Circle assisting police operations with the street racing initiative with officers on the ground.

Officers found Cole at the apartment complex. He was still holding the 5,000-milliwatt laser, a powerful green military-grade laser with an effective range of 10 miles. Officers asked Cole if he was holding a laser and had shot it toward the helicopter and he replied he had.

The helicopter was able to land safely at the Metro Nashville Police Department hangar to inspect optical equipment for damage and to notify the FAA and Nashville International Airport Air Traffic Control of the incident.

The arrest is the second in recent weeks of someone pointing a laser at an aircraft.

Mount Juliet Police were able to arrest a man on May 4 for pointing a laser at a commercial aircraft from a hotel in Mount Juliet.