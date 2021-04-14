MUG - Nathan Haskins - 4/14/21

Nathan Haskins was charged with felony aggravated animal cruelty by Metro Animal Care & Control and Metro Police.

 Metro Nashville Police Department

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man was arrested for deliberately running over a goose at Sam’s Blue Turtle Marina in Old Hickory last month.

Metro Animal Care & Control and Metro Police charged with Nathan Haskins, 40, with felony aggravated animal cruelty for allegedly deliberately running over and killing Barnyard, the iconic goose that had been at the marina for more than 20 years.

An anonymous tip to Nashville Crime Stoppers provided information that Haskins, while at a local bar, had acknowledged that he was the driver who ran over the goose. Police then confirmed that Haskins owns a black Chrysler 300 sedan, the same make and model vehicle shown in a video from the Marina on the night the goose was killed.

Video shows a car targeting Barnyard before running over the goose.

Haskins confirmed to animal control staff and police during phone calls that he ran over the goose.

Haskins’ bond was set at $3,000.

 

