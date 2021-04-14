NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man was arrested for deliberately running over a goose at Sam’s Blue Turtle Marina in Old Hickory last month.
Metro Animal Care & Control and Metro Police charged with Nathan Haskins, 40, with felony aggravated animal cruelty for allegedly deliberately running over and killing Barnyard, the iconic goose that had been at the marina for more than 20 years.
Metro Animal Care and Control is investigating an incident in which a car appeared to have purposely ran over a goose in the parking lot at an Old Hickory marina early Sunday morning.
An anonymous tip to Nashville Crime Stoppers provided information that Haskins, while at a local bar, had acknowledged that he was the driver who ran over the goose. Police then confirmed that Haskins owns a black Chrysler 300 sedan, the same make and model vehicle shown in a video from the Marina on the night the goose was killed.
Video shows a car targeting Barnyard before running over the goose.
Haskins confirmed to animal control staff and police during phone calls that he ran over the goose.
Haskins’ bond was set at $3,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.