NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with vandalism at the Historic Courthouse and damaging a Civil Rights plaque.
The Specialized Investigations Division detectives arrested Tondrique Fitzgerald, who is a convicted felon, on charges of aggravated rioting and felony vandalism for Saturday’s attack. He is also charged with verbally encouraging others in the vandalism.
Following peaceful protests on Saturday, violence erupted at the Metro Courthouse and a fire was set inside the building. Windows were scattered during the incident Saturday night.
Police said Fitzgerald pulled “a granite civil rights plaque off a courthouse wall” and “that monument was smashed into pieces on the ground.”
The plaque was in honor of Diane Nash. She was a key figure in the lunch counter sit-ins at downtown restaurants and peacefully protesting to change a segregated Nashville.
Police said the plaque reads "On the 19th of April, 1960, Nashville proclaimed itself a beacon of civility, common sense and reconciliation."
A man was arrested after police said he set fire to the historic Nashville Courthouse Saturday night.
Wesley Somers, 25, was arrested on charges of felony arson, vandalism and disorderly conduct for setting the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.