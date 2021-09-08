Alex Williams

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A truck driver from Hattiesburg Mississippi has surrendered to Metro Police after being indicted on a first degree murder charge. 

Police say Alex Williams, 23 is responsible for the murder of Darrell Walker, 55. Walker was shot to death behind a market on Trinity Lane on August 15, 2020. 

Williams was out on bond for a murder in Mississippi when he was arrested by Metro Police. 

