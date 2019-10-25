NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have arrested a man for selling an undercover police officer heroin in front of a two-year-old.
According to court documents, the undercover officer met the 30-year-old suspect at the Days Inn in East Nashville.
The suspect sold the undercover officer heroin.
He has been charged with child endangerment as well as several other felony drug charges.
