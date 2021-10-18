NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 33-year-old man faces multiple charges after a home invasion and robbery at Antioch apartment complex on Sunday night.
Luther D. Newsom has been charged with aggravated robbery, gun possession by a convicted felon and two counts of fraudulently using the victim’s bank card.
The arrest comes after the victim returned to his Hollis Hills Lane apartment just before midnight. The victim said he was changing clothes after arriving home and heard the front door open. When he went to check, Newsom was standing in the apartment with a pistol in his hand. The victim said Newsom demanded the keys to his Mercedes SUV, his wallet and cell phone as well as the PIN for his bank card. The victim complied and Newsom fled in the victim’s vehicle.
Police said that Newsom used the bank card at a convenience market to withdraw $400 and also used the card at a West End Avenue motel. Officers responded there and located the Mercedes in the parking lot. As police were talking with the front desk staff, Newsom walked by and was taken into custody. He was carrying the keys to the Mercedes, a loaded pistol, the victim’s wallet and two bags of clothing that he had taken from the victim’s apartment.
During an interview with police on Monday, Newsom admitted to the crimes. He is being held in lieu of $69,000 bond.
