Man arrested after driving into former detention center

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville man faces several charges after the vehicle he was driving struck the now closed Hill Detention Center in downtown Nashville.
Willie Parham III, 26, faces felony drug possession, DUI and felon in possession of a handgun charges after his car struck the former detention center at 506 Second Ave. N.
A witness flagged down an officer in the area at 7 a.m. to report the crash.
Officer Nicholas Smith found the driver unconscious behind the wheel of a Lincoln MKZ. The car, which had impacted the building at a low speed, was locked and still running. Smith saw a pistol lying on the front passenger seat and a bottle of vodka.
Special Response Team officers arrived and made loud, repeated announcements for Parham to get out of the car. He remained unresponsive. A that time, forced entry was made and Parham was arrested without further incident.
Parham admitted to taking Xanax and marijuana. He showed signs of impairment while performing field sobriety tasks. He refused to provide a blood sample. Police obtained a search warrant for a mandatory blood sample from Parham. Police found a pistol and a one-gallon bag containing 406.6 grams of marijuana.
Parham was also booked on outstanding warrants charging him with a probation violation and criminal impersonation. He is being held in lieu of $34,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.