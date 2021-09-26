NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Chattanooga man has been charged with failure to report the discovered of a dead body and tampering with evidence after he admitted to police to driving a corpse, believed to be that of his mother, from the Chattanooga area to Nashville.
Metro Police said Thomas Henshall Jr., 37, arrived at the VA Medical Center in Nashville at 5:15 p.m. Saturday with the body wrapped or rolled up in a tarp in the back of his truck. Henshall told police that his mother had committed suicide and that he found her in a wooded area of Chattanooga. According to Henshall and his girlfriend, whom he picked up at 8:30 a.m. Saturday with the body already in the truck, they stopped for food, gas and coffee before driving to a VA medical facility in Chattanooga and saw that it was closed. They wound up driving to Nashville’s VA Medical Center, passing multiple hospitals and law enforcement facilities along the way.
The evidence tampering charge stems for Henshall touching and concealing the victim’s body, according to police. During an interview with police, Henshall said that he was next to his mother when she shot herself; however, he told his girlfriend that he had discovered the victim in the woods. When Henshall was asked how his mother obtained a gun, police said he invoked his Miranda rights and ended the interview.
The victim’s mother is Danielle Bowen, 60. Positive identification of the body in the tarp will be made during an autopsy.
Metro Police provided information on the case to Chattanooga authorities and the TBI for investigative follow up. Henshall is being held in lieu of $80,000 bond.
