NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man was arrested after an attack at a popular Broadway bar, according to court documents.
Police said the victim was pushed over by a man outside Margaritaville in downtown Nashville.
The attacker ran off, but police were able to find him because of a sign he was holding. The man was found outside the Nashville Rescue Mission.
The victim was taken to the hospital with a possible broken hand.
