A man was arrested after an attack at a popular Broadway bar, according to court documents.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man was arrested after an attack at a popular Broadway bar, according to court documents.

Police said the victim was pushed over by a man outside Margaritaville in downtown Nashville.

The attacker ran off, but police were able to find him because of a sign he was holding. The man was found outside the Nashville Rescue Mission.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a possible broken hand.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.