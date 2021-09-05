NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man was arrested on multiple charges including vandalizing a police car early Sunday morning, according to court documents.
Metro Police arrested Christopher Chandler, 31, after he began cursing at officers outside Jason Aldean’s bar on Broadway.
Police were in the process of arresting a suspect a disorderly subject when Chandler began cursing at officers and refusing verbal commands to calm down and to step away from officers. Police said Chandler had a strong odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath. He continued to refuse officers’ verbal commands and refused to step away from officers after he was warned that he was about to be arrested.
After Chandler pushed an officer three times, the officers used his Taser on Chandler. After a few seconds, Chandler continued to resist arrest, but officers were able to take him into custody.
On the way to booking, police said Chandler kicked out the rear passenger side back window of the patrol car.
Chandler was charged with vandalism over $1,000, a felony offense, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and assault of an officer.
He has been released after posting bond. He is set to appear in Davidson County General Sessions Court on Sept. 24.
