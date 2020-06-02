NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Neighbors are joining together to walk with a fellow neighbor after he posted online he was afraid to walk alone because of the color of his skin.
Shawn Dromgoole posted in the Nextdoor app last week about being afraid to walk in the 12 South neighborhood his family has lived in for 54 years.
“As time changed I became the outsider because people were leaving and people were dying. The fear in me was unfounded. If I’m standing in my front yard people would slow down their cars to go, what’s he doing there,” said Dromgoole.
He shared his fears with Nextdoor users and he started to receive hundreds of responses.
“The response started being overwhelming and overflow. Person after person, one by one. It’s almost 500 replies,” said Dromgoole.
The next day Dromgoole said he went on his walk with a crowd alongside him.
“I left the house saying it might be 20 people. I got there and it was 75. I just started walking. There was no plan. We didnt even know where we were walking.”
During the walk conversations started to happen.
“People were getting to know each other who have never met each other, who had lived next door to each other for years,” said Dromgoole.
The conversation didn’t end when the walk ended.
“Neighbors have brought me banana bread and wine. Talked to me and said can you come to our house, tell us what your experience is. We want to understand why you were afraid. We want to do our our part so no one else has to feel this way,” said Dromgoole.
It’s these types of conversations Dromgoole said he is hoping more people start to have.
“Everyone is a neighbor. You have to face the fear and step off your porch. That is how you build community.”
If you are interested in walking with Shawn he is inviting anyone to come out on Thursday at the corner of Ninth Avenue South and Knox Avenue at 5:45 p.m. There will also be live music.
