NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man accused of drugging and grabbing women at a Nashville storm shelter is now facing charges.
According to an arrest report, two women who slept on cots near Cody Sullivan said he tried to befriend them when they arrived at the shelter. They reported that Sullivan later forced them to consume a suboxone strip. The women said he was kissed and groped them against their will.
Sullivan was arrested Sunday night on two counts of sexual battery and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.