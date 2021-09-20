NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The man accused of planting weapons inside the Downtown Detention Center during its construction is now suing the state, claiming he’s being mistreated in prison.

Alex Friedmann is a long-time prison reform expert who was arrested in 2020 and charged with vandalism. He’s accused of dressing up like a construction worker and hiding weapons inside the jail, which was under construction at the time.

Criminal justice advocate accused of planting tools & weapons inside jail NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A longtime Nashville criminal justice advocate, who was arrested last month for breaking into the Downtown Detention Center…

Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall said Friedmann intended the weapons be used to allow inmates to escape the jail once it was completed.

Friedmann is now suing the Tennessee Department of Correction. He is being held at the Riverbend Maximum Security Prison.

He alleges he has been held in a special “iron man cell” in conditions harsher than death row inmates and that he has lost 40 pounds.