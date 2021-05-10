NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man is no longer facing charges for attacks on several employees at Saint Thomas Midtown hospital.

Larry Brown was arrested after police said he attacked four women and a security guard that work at the hospital. It happened after he was discharged from the hospital, but he refused to leave.

Courts ruled him mentally incompetent. When that’s the case, a person cannot be prosecuted on misdemeanor charges.

After Brown’s arrest, News4 learned he has been arrested more than 200 times since 1975.