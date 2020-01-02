NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man accused of bludgeoning a homeless blind man to death with a fire extinguisher on Dec. 23 had a domestic violence arrest in Memphis in 2014.
Brandon Brown is facing murder charges in the beating death of 49-year-old David Warren, who was found dead in the WeGo bus station parking garage in downtown.
Two days earlier, Brown had been released from jail after being arrested on a trespassing charge at a family’s home in west Nashville. Brown was approved for a pre-trial release program after that charge and did not have to put up any money for bail.
Kim Ingram was home when Brown acted erratically outside the family’s home.
"I feel like he had a psychotic episode at my house," Ingram said.
The family took video of Brown speaking incoherently after he was confronted trying to get into their home. Brown was pepper-sprayed by Metro Police and taken away on a stretcher.
Ingram told News4 she doesn't understand how the man who tried to break into her family's home was let out of jail without even having to post bond.
News4 has learned that Brown also has a violent past in Memphis, but the Nashville magistrate who agreed to his pre-trial release wouldn't have known that.
Brown was arrested for a domestic assault on his sister in 2014. The criminal warrant said Brown attacked his sister, "punching her several times in the head and face."
"I can't imagine a big man like that taking a punch at me," Ingram said after reading the report.
The Memphis domestic violence assault would not have been in the background report the Nashville magistrate used to make his decision whether Brown should be in the pre-trial release program.
A magistrate only sees outstanding warrants and criminal histories that are local and less than four years old, according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Department.
Under its guidelines, the Memphis domestic violence case was a year too old and too far away to be included in what the magistrate sees.
"I don't think four years is a good representation of who somebody is," Ingram said.
The presiding judge over general sessions court is Lynda Jones.
Jones told News4 that "magistrates are trained how to access all available databases" when deciding who gets pre-trial release.
"if you want a get-out-of-jail-free card, you should check more of their history," Ingram said.
News4 was unable to get details on what databases the magistrates have access to, or why magistrates don’t do a statewide or nationwide criminal background check.
