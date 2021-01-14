NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are pursuing leads in the fatal shooting of a man found by a maintenance man inside a Bell Road apartment on Wednesday.
The maintenance man entered the apartment at 660 Bell Rd. Wednesday afternoon to check on a water leak and found Inthasone Kebounnhom, 41, lying on the floor with apparent gunshot wounds. A neighbor reported hearing gunshots in the area around 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Anyone with information about Kebounnhom’s murder is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
