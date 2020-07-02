NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - M Street restaurants will close its Nashville restaurants this weekend after a spike in local cases of COVID-19 and recent positive tests of team members at Saint Anejo, Kayne Prime and Virago, the company announced on its web site.
“We will reopen next week after all precautionary measures are taken, including deep sanitization of all facilities and additional staff testing,” the statement read.
“Since reopening in early May, M Street restaurants have sanitized each facility daily, and followed the Metro Health Department safety protocol guidelines that include pre-shift temperature checks, 100% employee face coverings, 15-minute interval surface sanitization, single-use items, social distancing promotion, and reduced capacities compliant with the phased re-opening mandates. Any employee experiencing symptoms were ordered to report their condition, stay home from work, and be tested.”
M Street restaurants include Virago, Moto, Kayne Prime, Saint Anejo, Whiskey Kitchen and Tavern.
