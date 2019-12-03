NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A lumberyard fire could be seen for miles Monday night burning Vintage Woodstock Lumber in the Wedgewood-Houston area to the ground.

“You know you just get up and go to work every day. I've been doing this like I say 25 years.” Said owner Brent Coursey, who built a dream restoring wood.

He never dreamed his family business would burn to the ground.

“I don’t know that to think of this,” said Coursey.

Monday night’s fire reduced his passion to rubble.

“It was a big night. I’ll never forget it,” said Coursey.

The fire destroyed nearly everything, including his prized Jeep. He said his most precious pieces were untouched. None of his family or employees were hurt.

Now it’s not only his dream, he’s determined to restore the business.

“I’ve got nine or 10 guys down there that are depending on me, so I’m going to figure something out,” said Coursey.

Coursey said his first goal is to find a space where he can fulfill his customers’ orders.

