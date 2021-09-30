NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Loveless Cafe, nestled along Highway 100, celebrated 70 years in business on Thursday. The restaurant has been a popular food destination spot for Middle Tennesseans and visitors across the United States.
The cafe is known for its southern cuisine and comfort food. Seven decades ago the owners started the business that’s become a major attraction for so many.
“Lon and Annie Loveless opened the front door serving fried chicken, country ham and biscuits, literally out of their house to passersby on Highway 100, and it was just word of mouth that got people in our door,” said Loveless Restaurant spokesperson Crystal Buttrey.
Word of mouth is what keeps so many visiting, especially out of town guests like Mike Colvin, who’s visiting Nashville from California.
“We were looking for something to do today and found this play online and Trisha Yearwood said it was her favorite place, so here we are, and the biscuits are worth it,” said Colvin.
Guests were greeted with balloons and signs acknowledging the business’ 70th anniversary. Games, prizes and free food were part of Thursday’s festivities.
“We have lots of festivities planned for the family, everyone to enjoy from arts and crafts to free food, free hot biscuits,” said Buttrey.
The café provides southern comfort food including biscuits and your favorite breakfast and dinner meals.
“We really value Nashville, Bellevue, and we just want to be a contributing partner to it,” said Buttrey.
The “love” for their biscuits and food is what keeps it going.
“People are loyal to the biscuit. It is just something that I just can’t recreate,” said Buttrey.
The Loveless Cafe is located at 8400 Highway 100 in Nashville. Click for information on the restaurant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.