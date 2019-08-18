NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The longtime mural on the corner of 28th Avenue South and West End Avenue depicting the Vanderbilt University coaches is gone.
The mural has been a fixture on the building for 27 years since You Greek Me Greek commissioned it.
Michael Cooper, the mural’s original artist, posted about it on Facebook on Sunday.
“That mural was on that wall, and has been constantly updated, for 27 years. It literally became an icon,” Cooper said on the post on his Facebook page Murals & More LLC.
Cooper said he had been talking with Vanderbilt about a total redesign of the mural.
The mural began with the school’s football and men’s basketball coaches. Later the women’s basketball coach was added and later baseball coach Tim Corbin.
The mural had not been updated since Bryce Drew was fired by the school in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.