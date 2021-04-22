NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Long-time Tennessee state Senator Thelma Harper has died. She was 80.

Harper announced she would not seek re-election to her senate seat in 2018. She was first elected in 1991.

She was the first African American woman elected to the Tennessee state Senate and was the longest serving female state Senator in state history when she retired.

Prior to her election to the Senate, Harper served eight years as a Metro councilwoman.