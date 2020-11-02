NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As COVID-19 cases are starting to surge, including here in Tennessee, long lines are forming at testing centers.
A long line awaited those wanting to get testing at the drive-through community assessment center at Nissan Stadium on Monday morning.
The assessment centers at Nissan Stadium, Meharry Medical College and the former Kmart on Murfreesboro Pike will be closed on Tuesday because of it being Election Day. The centers are now open 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.