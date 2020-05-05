NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With so many restaurants hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, the focus is now shifting to the next few weeks when Nashvillians can start going out to eat again.
Like hundreds of other restaurants in Nashville, DeSano’s Pizzeria is only open for takeout and delivery, but that's not stopping them from putting a plan in place for when their doors can finally open back up to in-room dining.
Scott DeSano, owner of the Nashville-based pizza chain, said he’s ready for Phase 1 of reopening Nashville, when restaurants can start letting people back inside again at a 50% occupancy. But in this “new-normal” of daily life, he said in order to get customers in the door, you have to make them feel safe.
“We need to create comfort for our customers,” said DeSano. “We have gone through hours and hours of multiple scenarios. OK, you’re outside the front door. You walk in. You just touched the door handle. OK, you need sanitizer there. Then you go up to the cashiers to put your credit card in and you have to touch the credit card machine. You need sanitizer there.”
However, when it comes to the cleanliness of the establishments, DeSano said optics is key. In his health and safety plan, all employees must wear masks and blue gloves. He said blue gloves are more visible to customers as opposed to clear gloves that may be hard to see from a distance.
DeSano is in the middle of opening his third Nashville location. Tentatively opening this fall, his pizza will be offered as one of many choices in the in 5th and Broad Food Hall. Although he’s still committed to it, he said they’re still figuring out how to keep people spaced apart in such a congested area downtown.
“I love Nashville and I want that food hall to work,” said DeSano. “Lower Broadway is one of the busiest places in the world, from a tourist standpoint, and it’s Nashville. It’s Nashville!”
Although the restaurant industry as a whole is in the middle of a rough patch during the Coronavirus pandemic, DeSano said now is not the time to worry about profits.
“It’s about helping out the people who are really helping us,” he said.
His restaurants are putting their main focus on honoring the front line heroes. For a limited time, any healthcare worker who shows their employee badge will receive 50% off their order.
DeSano’s Pizzeria has two open locations in Nashville. Both the downtown and Bellevue restaurants are available for delivery and takeout.
