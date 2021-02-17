NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department crews battled two fires in bitterly cold temperatures on Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at the Trinity Community Church, located at 204 Trinity Lane, just after 11 a.m. When firefighters arrived on the scene, smoke was billowing out of the windows.
Firefighters used chainsaws to cut holes in the roof to let some of the smoke out, and while it's challenging to go from the cold to the burning hot. They're grateful for Wednesday's winter weather.
Church fire on Trinity Lane...heavy smoke is coming out of the roof...dozens of firefighters are working to put it out. pic.twitter.com/h1fe51aIsl— Carley Gordon (@WSMVCarley) February 17, 2021
"It's a lot, but you know this neighborhood is gritty, and the people here are strong," Executive Director for Trinity Community Commons Nate Paulk said.
Trinity Community Commons is a nonprofit that leases the building from the church. They've been letting Metro School students do their virtual learning at that location. However, no one was inside the building when it started due to the snow.
"So, we are so thankful nobody was in the building," Paulk said.
Trinity Community Commons works to fill the void. They host weekly dinners, help the unhoused, and most recently, they set up a virtual learning center for families in need."
"We last night had a team who walked up here in the snow and uh...took care of people in the neighborhood," Paulk said.
Paulk said he knows things will work out. But he can't help but worry about how they'll be able to continue serving and where.
"It doesn't look like a total loss from this spot, but there's a lot we don't know," Paulk said.
People can support not only the Trinity Community Commons but the people in the neighborhood by donating. To donate, click here.
"I'm sure once we learn more information, we'll set up something specific to fire relief," Paulk said. "But, we actually just this past two weeks ago got new schematic drawings for a redesign of the building, and so we're going to figure out what the next steps forward are, but whatever we do, it will support and build up the people of this community."
No firefighters reported any injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials said the damage is extensive. The church was built in the early 1900s and it had a lot of flammable items inside.
Authorities reported a second fire in the 800 block of Edgehill Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Fire officials said one person was taken to the hospital for what appeared to be minor burns.
We are fighting an apartment fire at 813 Edgehill Av cross street is 9th Ave. South. We have at least one patient.— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) February 17, 2021
The Nashville Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the apartment fire. The fire has caused 10 people to be displaced, and the American Red Cross was notified about their needs.
Our personnel made a good stop on this fire. When they arrived flames were coming from the second floor window. We transported one person with what appeared to be minor burns. The FMO is investigating the cause. Around 10 people are displaced we have notified the @RedCrossTN. pic.twitter.com/4d2F0IsmZQ— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) February 17, 2021
