NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The recent increase in Covid-19 is a creating a domino of negative effects on hospitals and the capacity of care they can provide to those who need it.
Dr. Jason Martin, a critical care doctor in Sumner County told News4 just a couple of months ago there were absolutely no Covid patients in one of the hospitals he works in. At the time, he counted it a victory.
He said that is no longer the case
“One of the hospitals I work at, 20% of the patients in the hospital have Covid-19 right now. No one diagnosis should eat up 20 percent of your beds in your hospital,” Dr. Jason Martin, a critical care doctor in Sumner County said.
Doctors say that affects care that can be provided for other people with other medical issues.
“That crowds out other folks who have other medical issues and we have the responsibility to take the best care of those folks that we can. And we can’t do that when COVID is surging. [That is] not the way we want to do it. If you have a heart attack or a stroke or another medical condition that is surprising and sneaks up on you, we want to have a place to take care of you. And that’s getting increasingly difficult especially in our rural satellite hospitals who may not have the bed capacity of some of the big downtown hospitals,” Dr. Martin added.
Currently, Tennessee has just over 914,000 Covid-19 cases.
“It’s concerning, and people in the front lines are overwhelmed and are scared about this cause its real, and yes it does scare me,” Mary Sparks Lavey said. She tells News4 she is fully vaccinated. “Its definitely concerning and I think it’s hard when there’s some misinformation and people aren’t believing in the truth what happens with Covid and what happens when you’re not vaccinated and you get it,” she added.
Janeese Cox works in Nashville and has kids. She said the rising Covid-19 cases is also concerning.
“That’s the biggest concern for me is the kids, and then we got a lot of people who don’t want to get vaccinated, so if they don’t get vaccinated, they’re not going to get their kids vaccinated. So, it just doesn’t seem like there’s an end to this. It’s like a repeating cycle is what it appears to be,” said Cox. “I would hate to go back on lockdown, but it if keeps the way that its going at this point, I feel the lockdown is going to be necessary again,” she added.
“I can remember taking some of my PPE and packing it up and taping up a box and thinking 'gosh, I’m going to show my grandkids one day this big machine I used to breathe'. And now I have to open that container again, get that gear back out and start taking care of folks with critical illness who now have a preventable disease is heart wrenching,” Dr. Martin said.
Doctors say this wave of Covid-19 patients are younger and more sick.
“Just last week I was trying to find an ECMO circuit which is a type of salvage therapy for patients with respiratory failure for a young patient with Covid, and I was looking as far as Ohio to find a bed for that patient, and that is not the circumstance you want to be in,” Dr. Martin said.
This increase in Covid cases isn’t just affecting where people go to get care, its affecting those giving the care.
“I want to tell you that your health care providers in this community, it’s a privilege of a lifetime for us to serve for the last 18 months. But we are broken human beings,’ Dr. Martin said. “We are accustomed to seeing death in our jobs but not this much and now the death is so preventable which just adds to the tragedy. And so, we are tired. we are broken,” he added.
Dr. Martin said getting through Covid-19 is going to take shared sacrifice.
“We want to do anything as physicians to get the truth out, and the truth is there’s a lot we can do to help each other. We can wear masks,” Dr. Martin said. “We can get vaccinated. We know the vaccine is safe and effective and it’s our best path towards beating Covid-19,’ he added.
