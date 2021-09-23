NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A top U.S. diplomat for Haiti has resigned over what he called “inhumane” treatment of migrants.
In a letter obtained by NBC News, U.S. Special Envoy for Haiti Daniel Foote submitted his resignation letter, stating that his own recommendations have been “ignored and dismissed.”
NBC News said his resignation comes after more than 15,000 Haitian migrants converged on the border bridge in Texas and after photos show Border Patrol agents on horseback, chasing migrants underneath the bridge and into the water.
Joseph Guerrier, Director of Public Engagement of Tennessee Haitian Voices, shared his thoughts with News4 about seeing law enforcement officials chase down the migrants.
“Honestly, I cried because it could’ve been me because I am an immigrant, and my parents are immigrants,” Guerrier said. “Regardless of your view or your opinion about immigration, there’s no way human beings should be treated like that.”
Meanwhile, protests are happening across the country. On Wednesday, people took to the streets in Miami where there is a large Haitian immigrant population.
Guerrier said American should also take a serious look at the way we treat migrants of different races and backgrounds. He said there are several individuals in the United States who are undocumented from Canada and other nations, but that is never discussed.
“Why? Because they’re white and what’s going on at the border and the way they treat Haitians, there is no way they would treat any other nation like that,” Guerrier said.
NBC News said President Joe Biden addressed the situation and told reporters that they plan to get the situation under control, something that Guerrier doesn’t believe.
“They’re playing politics. Joe Biden’s administration knows exactly what’s going on at the border. What we witnessed during the Trump administration, the way they treat other immigrants, the way they put them in cages, you would think the Biden administration would somewhat treat people fairly. When we always call ourselves a welcoming country, but what I’m seeing right now, it takes me back to when Trump was in office. I don’t see any difference,” Guerrier said.
In addition to the migrant dispute at the Texas border, the residents of Haiti have been through a presidential assassination and a deadly earthquake this year, something that weighs heavily on Guerrier’s mind every day.
