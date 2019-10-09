NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Back in the 70's, the Hickory Hollow Mall was the place to shop. But by 2012, nearly every store inside this 600-thousand square foot mall was gone. Fast forward to today, it's now growing again in South Nashville's booming Antioch neighborhood, just under a different name.
The Global Mall at the Crossings is getting ready to have a new owner who will revamp the old mall into something brand new, and the guy leading the charge is no stranger to Antioch. Ben Freeland started his car business in Antioch in 2008 and since then has been heavily involved in the community, helping the rest of Nashville see Antioch's "diamond in the rough" potential.
"I've learned over the years that if the community isn't healthy, then your business isn't going to be healthy and Antioch taught me that," says Freeland. "So for this complex and how important the mall property is to this community, we have to get it right."
With anchors already there like Ford Ice Center, Nashville State Community College and Nashville Public Library's southeast branch, Freeland says it's the perfect place for a mixed use development to bring in more places for locals to shop, eat and live. It will also create hundreds of new jobs for people within the community.
"You've gotta think about it-- this is the fastest growing zip code, this is where the workforce lives. The incomes are higher than you think, education is higher than you think, home ownership is higher than you think. People underestimate this area," says Freeland. "This is a powerhouse. I think Middle Tennessee should watch out. In the next five years, this is where all the action is gonna be."
Groundbreaking is scheduled to start the first few months of 2020. The first phase will be completed by the end of the year, but Freeland says he plans on adding multiple phases to this project to create a whole new area of Antioch that rivals downtown Nashville.
Freeland says the community's input is crucial to the redevelopment. To take the public survey or give the Freeland Management team your thoughts on what Antioch needs, click here.
