NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A local clinical research center is looking to enroll children in a new COVID-19 vaccine trial.
The nationwide study of Novavax will begin on Monday, May 3.
The vaccine has already been studied in adults, but now researchers at Clinical Research Associates want to see how effective it is in children age 12-17.
The two-dose vaccine will be given three weeks apart and the child will be a part of the study over the course of two years to see how long the vaccine lasts.
Sr. Stephen Sharp said another hope is to have children of different minorities involved in the research.
“We know good and well that a lot of communities are not well represented in the studies, particularly the minority communities,” said Sharp. “We need to cover the lacking data for those folks. Maybe there’s some situation where you need a different dose or different timing for injection or maybe an extra booster and that’s the only way we are ever going to find that out.”
Clinical Research Associates said it plans to enroll 100 children. There will be 3,000 children involved in the study nationwide.
