NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Council Minority Caucus and community partners have commissioned local artists to paint a mural of the late Congressman John Lewis in downtown Nashville.
The five-story mural will be erected on a building at the corner of Fifth Avenue North and Commerce Street. The mural will be unveiled this summer during the celebration of Rep. John Lewis Way (formerly Fifth Avenue North) on July 16.
“This mural will honor the contributions of Representative John Lewis and will feature important moments during his time here, including time with prominent Nashville civil rights leaders Diane Nash, Rev. James Lawson, Kelly Miller Smith Sr., Rip Patton and Kwame Lillard, who fought alongside him for social justice and equality in the south,” said Minority Caucus Chair Sharon Hurt in a news release. “It is fitting for the mural to be placed near the site where Representative Lewis participated in student-led nonviolent sit-ins at Woolworth’s on Fifth Avenue while he was a student at Fisk University and American Baptist College. Visitors to downtown Nashville will be able to see the mural and hopefully be inspired to learn more about the history of civil rights in our city.”
Artists Lakesha Moore, Herb Williams, Omari Booker and Joseph “DoughJoe” Love III have been selected to create the mural. Each is an established artist within the Nashville art scene and brings a unique perspective to the work.
Sponsorships to support the mural are available and may be made through the Nashville Unites Fund at the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. Donations are tax deductible.
For information visit the website or call 615-717-4017.
