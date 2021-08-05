NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Former Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Candice McQueen has been announced as the 18th president and first female CEO at Lipscomb University.
McQueen, who served as Tennessee Commissioner of Education under former Gov. Bill Haslam, succeeds L. Randolph Lowry III, who will transition from the role of president after 16 years to chancellor of the university.
“We are thrilled about Dr. McQueen’s return to the university,” said David Solomon, chair of the Lipscomb Board of Trustees, in a news release. “I am confident that her vision, deep expertise, passion for faith-based education and love for Lipscomb that will lead us boldly into a new season of greatness, exemplified by excellence, diversity and immersion in our community as together we work to transform the lives of our students.”
Before becoming the state’s top education official in January 2015, McQueen served Lipscomb as senior vice president and dean of the university’s College of Education. After joining Lipscomb’s education faculty in August 2001 and serving as chair of the undergraduate education department from 2004-2008, McQueen was appointed dean of the College of Education in July 2008. Under her leadership as dean, McQueen doubled the College of Education’s enrollment and giving, and expanded programming to include six new graduate programs, including the university’s first doctoral program, and was also the founding director of Lipscomb’s Ayers Institute for Teacher Learning and Innovation that launched in 2012. She also led the College of Education to recognition at the state and national levels for excellence in teacher preparation and teaching outcomes.
In addition to her role as dean of Lipscomb’s College of Education, McQueen was appointed senior vice president in November 2013. In that capacity, she also had the responsibility for oversight of Lipscomb Academy, the 1,300-student preK2-12th grade college preparatory school, was a member of the president’s executive leadership team and set strategic vision for the university. She served in both the dean and senior vice president role until December 2014.
Currently McQueen is CEO of the National Institute of Excellence in Teaching, a national nonprofit founded by the Milken Education Foundation that increase educator capacity across K-12 and higher education partners in over 21 states.
“I am honored and humbled to be chosen to serve as the president of Lipscomb University,” said McQueen in a news release. “Lipscomb is a truly remarkable place where students grow in their faith and character while building toward their careers – all in partnership with exceptional faculty and staff who are leaders in their field. I know firsthand how life changing this community can be, and I want to ensure that experience for countless others for many years to come.”
McQueen was unanimously elected president at a special meeting of the Lipscomb Board of Trustees this week. McQueen, 47, was recommended to the board by a 14-member presidential search committee, composed of representatives from the board of trustees, deans, faculty, staff, students and alumni, working in collaboration with Carter Baldwin, a national search firm, following a six-month national search involving more than 130 applications and nominations.
“Dr. Candice McQueen was uniquely qualified by her commitment to faith-based education, her extensive experience from classroom teacher to higher education executive, and her proven leadership skills to keep Lipscomb moving forward in a strategic and excellent way,” said Mitch Edgeworth, vice chair of the Lipscomb Board of Trustees and search committee chair, in a news release. “I love forward to the positive impact she will have on this institution in the future.”
“Dr. McQueen clearly has a passion for education and is uniquely prepared for this new role,” said former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam in a news release. “She was an excellent member of our cabinet. As commissioner of education she led 1,100 state employees and managed a $6 billion budget with vision, intelligence, skill and always with a smile on her face. Under her leadership, Tennessee experienced its highest graduation rates and highest average ACT scores in the state’s history while moving the state’s substantial K-12 and higher education reform agenda forward. She is an excellent choice for Lipscomb University.”
McQueen has a Bachelor of Science degree from Lipscomb University, a Master of Education in school administration from Peabody College, Vanderbilt University and a Ph.D. in curriculum studies from the University of Texas.
Lowry will remain president of Lipscomb University until McQueen’s term officially begins on Sept. 7. McQueen said this fall she expects to spend significant time visiting with students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors, parents and church leaders as well as higher ed, government, business and community leaders in Nashville, across the state and beyond to continue to build relationships on behalf of the institution.
“Lipscomb has become a leader of faith-based institutions nationwide while at the same time becoming more open, involved and important to the communities around it,” McQueen said in a news release. “I look forward to the opportunity to build on Lipscomb’s strong foundation so that the university can continue to make a positive different to its students, to all who support it and to those around us. I look forward to working with the Lipscomb community to build on all that has been accomplished under Dr. Lowry’s leadership as we embark on our next exciting chapter.”
Following a year-long sabbatical, as chancellor Lowry will serve as an ambassador for the institution, work on strategic projects and continue on the board of Nashville and higher education organizations among other responsibilities. In addition, Lowry will work as a faculty member in Lipscomb’s College of Leadership & Public Service. His wife, Rhonda, will continue on faculty in the College of Bible & Ministry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.