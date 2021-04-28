NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Students at Lipscomb University are helping to get more of their peers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
On Wednesday, pharmacy and nursing students at Lipscomb administered the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to students, faculty and staff during the Bison Clinic.
“It’s a noble cause. It will probably help them for their future careers, so I think it’s a good thing to do,” said Jacob Mulholland, a graduate student who received his first dose of the vaccine on Wednesday.
“Students who may be leaving to go home for the summer will then go and get the second shot at a pharmacy or another location at their hometown,” said Tom Campbell, Dean of the College of Pharmacy at Lipscomb. “It’s a great opportunity for our student pharmacists as well as student nurses to serve their peers as well as serve the community here at Lipscomb.”
This is the first time the university held a vaccination clinic. The university had 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine available.
The doses, they say, are about protecting both the Nashville and university community.
“As we continue to get more and more people vaccinated, the opportunity for us to do more things back in the classroom together, which is important to us. This is going to provide more opportunities for that as well,” said Campbell.
At Lipscomb, they haven’t required students to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The university has not made a decision on whether students will have to be vaccinated before returning to class in the fall.
Campbell said a decision about that is expected to be made by the university before students return for the fall semester.
“The problem with that is these vaccines are still under an emergency use authorization, so they are part of a clinical trial still. We cannon coerce people to take part in the clinical trial,” said Campbell. “Vaccines that students normally require, like meningitis vaccines, are fully approved by the FDA, so there is that legal aspect.”
The university plans to hold another vaccination clinic when it receives more doses.
