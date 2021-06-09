NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp announced the lineup for Let Freedom Sing! July 4 celebration on Lower Broadway.

As previously announced, country music superstar Brad Paisley will headline Nashville’s July 4 celebration on Lower Broadway, which will feature the largest fireworks show in Nashville history with the pyrotechnics synchronized to a live performance by the Nashville Symphony. Symphony Music Director Giancarlo Guerrero will be conducting for the first time in over a decade.

The diverse lineup includes rocker Lilly Hiatt, the R&B-funk-jazz sounds of Regi Wooten and Friends and country rock-southern pop artist Priscilla Block.

The concert stage will be located at First and Broadway and will activities begin at 4 p.m. A food truck will be at Walk of Fame Park along Fifth Avenue.

The Nashville Symphony will perform at Ascend Amphitheater at the conclusion of the event. The fireworks show will be from 9:30-10 p.m.

“We are proud to bring together this diverse lineup to celebrate Independence Day in a big way,” said Butch Spyridon, president and CEO, Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp, in a news release. “The free event is a big thank you to Nashvillians after the year we’ve had, as well as a way to jumpstart our tourism economy with an influx of visitors. They will find a lot of reasons for an extended visit to Nashville, from an Alabama concert at Bridgestone Arena to a Nashville SC match on July 5 and more.”

Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th presented by Dr. Pepper is a free, family-friendly event created to entertain Nashvillians and attract visitors to generate economic activity and tax revenue for the city. The event has regularly drawn more than 200,000, and as many as 343,000 in 2019 and 250,000 in 2018. This will be the 18th annual celebration produced by the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp and the 37th in the city.