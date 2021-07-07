NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Public Library announced Wednesday the Inglewood Branch Library would begin accepting walk-in visits on Monday.
The Inglewood Branch Library is located at 4312 Gallatin Pk and is open weekdays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
On July 26, the East Branch Library at 206 Gallatin Ave. and North Branch Library at 1001 Monroe St. will begin accepting walk-in visits. The East and North locations are open Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
As will all of Nashville Public Library’s walk-in service locations, customers will be able to browse the library’s collection of books and other materials, access public computers, get answers to quick reference questions, sign up for library cards and access NPL’s photocopiers and printers.
Also, the study rooms at the library’s branch locations are now available for general use. Study rooms may be used by one or more people, are free of charge and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The library will open public meeting rooms for use beginning Thursday and is accepting reservations for meeting rooms now. Customers can view more information and reserve meeting rooms on the library’s website.
The reopening for walk-in visits marks another step as Nashville Public Library continues its reopening plan, which began on March 31. To date, the Main Library as well as the Bellevue, Bordeaux, Edmondson Pike, Goodlettsville, Green Hills, Hermitage, Madison, Pruitt and Southeast locations are providing walk-in services.
Because the danger of COVID-19 has not passed, NPL asks that visitors please respect and observe the following safety protocols during their visit.
- If you’ve been feeling ill or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, please refrain from visiting NPL locations.
- While masks are no longer required for entry to NPL, we strongly recommend that you continue to wear a mask and maintain social distancing if you are not fully vaccinated.
- If you are using the public computers, please wipe down your station before and after your session. Library staff are providing disinfectant wipes for all computer users.
- Once your business at NPL is concluded, please do not linger. NPL is limiting the number of people in library buildings at one time and wants to ensure that everyone has an equal opportunity to enjoy their visit.
Nashville Public Library will continue to publish updates about services and other library locations as they become available on the NPL website.
