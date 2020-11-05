NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee took time to honor veterans who have not only served our country, but now serve as state as well at a ceremony on Thursday.
The governor recognized five veterans who now are also state employees. Lee said we’re in a particularly unique time in the country to honor veterans who have routinely helped uphold our nation’s values.
“We should take great hope in that. We are the greatest nation, but we’re also an incredibly resilient nation,” said Lee.
The ceremony also honored the nearly 460,000 veterans living in Tennessee. Veterans Day is recognized nationwide on Nov. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.