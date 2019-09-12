NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A lawsuit filed in Davidson County court late Thursday alleges illegal procurement of the contracts for Nashville's MLS Stadium.
The lawsuit says that having some of the investors in the Nashville Soccer Club as members of the Metro panel that helped score the bid proposals for stadium construction is a conflict of interest, and potentially illegal.
The suit was filed Thursday afternoon by Leo (Kwame) Lillard, former Metro Nashville Councilman Duane Dominy, the Nashville Flea Market Vendors' Association, and named "The Taxpayers and Citizens of Nashville & Davidson County" as Plantiffs/Petitioners.
The named defendant is Metro Nashville Government.
The suit alleges that with Metro naming at least 3 executives or employees of the investors group "Nashville Soccer Holdings" ("NSH") to Metro Nashville Procurement Department "Evaluation Committees," who bore responsibility of evaluating bid proposals related to the Major League Soccer Stadium.
In so doing, according to the suit, three separate Requests For Quotations ("RFQs") were evaluated with apparent bias.
The suit also alleges that the contracts were awarded to companies with "questionable" connections to the MLS team franchise owners.
Two of the Evaluation Committees additionally engaged other employees r agents of "NSH", appointing those individuals as non-voting, technical advisors, to provide assistance to the Metro Procurement Department Evaluation Committee in evaluation of the RFQ responses.
The results of those RFQ evaluations were sent to the Mayor's office as recommendations for selection.
The lawsuit includes note that there is currently a Request For Quotations for the demolition of the old Exposition Buildings at the Nashville Fairgrounds, in the procurement process. Metro has not disclosed the appointees to the demolition Evaluation Committee.
The suit goes on to provide some background on the Stadium Construction Management contract bid winner, a joint venture between M. A. Mortenson Company, and Messer Construction Company.
It also goes into detail on one group that co-owns Nashville's MLS franchise, venture-capitalist fund "WISE Ventures, LLC."
The company is owned by members of the Wilf family, and along with owning the Minnesota Vikings football team, some members of the family hold interests in the New York Yankees.
The suit pertains to specific contracts related tot he MLS stadium contract in Nashville, that allegedly have been illegally evaluated and awarded with apparent bias.
It claims that contract awardees have past business relationships with either the MLS franise co-oweners, or "key proponents" of Nashville's MLS franchise bid.
Read the entire 44 page lawsuit, attached in PDF form.
