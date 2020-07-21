NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A lawsuit filed after the deadly Waffle House shooting in Antioch two years ago is over.
Shaundelle Brooks, the mother of Akila Dasilva, who was killed in the shooting, sued after Metro's 911 call center sent police to the wrong Waffle House the night of the shooting.
She filed some policy change proposals for the call center as part of the lawsuit, and the call center had modified and accepted those proposals.
Records show after the first 911 call came in, a dispatcher sent officers to the wrong location. Officers ended up arriving at the right location eight minutes after the first call.
