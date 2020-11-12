NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For 25 years, the Last Minute Toy Store has been a Christmas tradition in Nashville.
“Last Minute Toy Store provides gifts and toys to girls and boys newborn to 18 years old,” Dale Robble, President of Last Minute Toy Store, said.
Every December volunteers offer their time and resources to make Christmas possible for so many children in Davidson County.
“We are an all-volunteer organization. We have about 1,000 volunteers. Last year we provided Christmas to about 6,000 children,” Robble said.
This season LMTS needs your help more than ever before.
“Right now we are gearing up to serve 1,500 families this year again, even during COVID,” Robble said.
That will be more than 5,000 children.
Without the fundraisers and toy drives in a typical year, having enough gifts could be a challenge.
“Our thought process went from now can we do it, but how are we going to do it,” Robble said.
This December Last Minute Toy Store will start a contactless drive through.
“You can pull through and unload your gifts. If it’s toys, you can go buy them, whatever you think you would like, you now, $10 to $20, as many as you want to get,” Robble said. “We are counting on it this year, probably more than ever before. One way or another we are going to serve as many people as possible.”
Click for ways to donate or volunteer.
