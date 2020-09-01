NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you’ve been planning a fall wedding – or attending one – Davidson County is allowing larger events beginning Tuesday.
But did you know you have to have your event approved by the Metro Nashville Public Health Department first?
The new public health order allows 125 people at large events, such as weddings, fundraisers or funerals, with safety guidelines in place.
“Can you show us the plan for social distancing? If there is food, how will the food be provided?” are a few of the things people will have to provide to the health department in a written plan.
Previously those hosting events were limited to 25 people.
The addition of 100 more people is something Metro Public Health Department said is a step in the right direction.
“As the numbers continue to decline or infection rates or the seven-day trend, what people are doing now, for instance, wearing a mask, social distancing, that’s really helping us be able to go to 125,” said Metro Public Health spokesman Brian Todd.
Those in the hospitality industry, like Nathaniel Beaver, who owns the event spaces Bell Tower and The Bridge Building, said this new change doesn’t really change anything for his business.
“The majority of all events canceled and moved to next year already,” said Beaver, President and Owner of Infinity Hospitality. “Just because our doors can now open, it’s kind of too late. If we had known three months ago your doors are going to open Sept. 1, we could have told them Sept. 1, you’re great. It’s not anyone’s fault, just the way a pandemic works.”
Beaver said he and others in the hospitality industry have been working with Mayor John Cooper’s office to come up with solutions.
“The ordinance is great and we are very appreciative that the guests and clients that we still have are going to be able to have their celebration, but from an actual business impact on our industry, we’re still going to lose 80-90% of all revenue we had on the books for the year,” said Beaver.
While happy those who are looking to host larger events can, Beaver said the federal government needs to do more for those in the hospitality industry.
“Bridge Building and Bell Tower are the most historical building in downtown Nashville that hosts events,” said Beaver. “What’s going to happen when all of these aren’t here because there wasn’t enough thought of how our industry specifically works. They kept trying to do funding and stimulus that fits one bill. ‘This will work well for everybody.’ Well, it doesn’t work at all for hospitality.”
Click for information about the safety protocols or email Metro Public Health Department to apply to have more guests at your event.
