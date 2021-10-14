The puck drops tonight at 7 at Bridgestone arena for season opener and this year, you're going to need more than a ticket to get inside.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Live audiences are back at Bridgestone Arena just in time for the Nashville Predators’ home opener on Thursday night.

This season a seat by the ice requires more than just your ticket.

“We want to make sure everyone who comes into our arena is as safe as possible,” Bridgestone Arena Chief Marketing Officer Bill Wickett said.

Hockey fans – and anyone else who attends an event at Bridgestone Arena – are required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result taken up to 72 hours before the game, and a matching ID to even step onto the plaza at the arena.

To expedite the process, Wickett recommends fans download the Clear Health Pass app, which creates a QR code for each event goer who uploads their vaccine card and ID ahead of time.

“If you don’t do that, we have to slow your entry a little bit,” Wickett said. “We have to check your ID and either check your test or match your vaccination card.”

Clear Health is being adopted by large event venues across the country.

Wickett said fans should become acquainted with it.

“It’s not just hockey, it’s for any event we have for the foreseeable future,” he said.

Wickett reminded fans to come without a bag if they can and bring a mask.

Click to see Bridgestone Arena’s bag policy.

 

