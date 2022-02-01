NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Chelsey Eastep has spent the past few days watching videos of her husband Landon over and over again.

“I loved him very much. I still love him very much,” Chelsey Eastep said.

In addition to grieving, she’s also been to press conferences, making funeral arrangements and dealing with hate messages on social media.

“A lot of people are saying I might not have pulled the trigger, but it was all my fault, that he didn’t love me, that I didn’t care about him,” Chelsey Eastep said.

She doesn’t hide the fact that the two were struggling. Landon Eastep, she said, was battling mental health issues and drug addiction.

If fact, she said, he relapsed just a few days before his death last Thursday, and her final words to him during a fight that morning are something she will regret the rest of her life.

“Because the only way I was able to slightly apologize for that was in front of his dead body, and I’ll never be able to change that, and I’ll never be able to have him look at me and say, ‘It’s OK, we’re going to get through it,” she said.

But all of that, she said, doesn’t come close to painting the full picture of who Landon Eastep was.

“He was always the light in the room, like, when Landon was being himself, there wasn’t anybody that didn’t like him,” Chelsey Eastep said.

As for how he died, Chelsey Eastep said she watched the police video just once by accident.

“That will forever haunt me. I don’t want to see it again, ever, but it is definitely something that is burnt into my brain,” she said.

Having seen it, she’s adamant police should have used less lethal force.

“It just wasn’t handled properly, and my husband could be with me today. There’s no reason for him not to be here. There’s no reason for me to be going through this. There’s no reason for his family to be going through this,” Chelsey Eastep said.

In an interview with News4, law enforcement expert Melvin Brown said in situations like this one Landon Eastep, officers aren’t taught to use less lethal force.