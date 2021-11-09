NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There’s an invasion happening now and we’re talking lady bugs.
You may have noticed all of a sudden that they’re everywhere.
Some homes and businesses are being spared. Others have lady bugs covering the windows and doors.
As for why and why now, experts said it has everything to do with the temperature.
“We’re seeing the peak population right now,” said UT Extension professor and entomologist Dr. Frank Hale.
The lady bugs are late this year.
“It’s usually around Halloween time that they start aggregating,” said Hale.
This time neither COVID-19 nor the supply chain shortages are to blame.
“Last week we had some cold weather, a frost, and then we had this warm up and that really got them going and moving,” said Hale.
Now they’re here in full force and they’re doing everything they can to get inside.
“They’re looking for a place to spend the winter,” said Hale.
Hale said typically lady bugs gravitate toward western or southwestern sides of buildings. They like the sides that get lots of sun.
As for how long they’ll be here.
“As long as it stays warm for the next week or so, you might see some flying around,” said Hale.
The beetles aren’t dangerous. They do excrete a stinky, yellow liquid, but we’re told they can’t hurt animals or humans.
“They’re probably landing on me right now, aren’t they? I’m a good target,” said Hale.
Though completely unscientific, a lady bug landing is said to bring good luck.
“If that’s the case, I’m going to have the best luck this week because they’re landing all over me,” said Hale.
The best way to keep them out of your house is to make sure your windows and doors are properly sealed.
If you find any that are inside and alive either now or in the spring, Hale said gently sweep them up and put them back outside.
