NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville will not be opening additional shelters as needed this winter because of a lack of funding, according to Open Table Nashville.
Lindsey Krinks, co-founder of Open Table Nashville, said the organizations has been scrambling since finding out those extra beds would not be available.
Metro government has provided the extra beds through warming centers when temperatures dropped below 28 degrees.
Krinks said she found out about the change on Monday at the Extreme Weather Committee meeting. She had a call with the Metro Homeless Impact Division last week.
Krinks said Metro said they didn’t have resources or funding to open or operate additional shelter beds this winter.
Mayor John Cooper’s office is trying to find out why the information was reached.
“We are meeting with social services later this week to learn more information in regard to why this decision was made,” Cooper’s office said in a statement.
