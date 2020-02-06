NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police arrested a 36-year-old man on drug charges after executing a narcotic search warrant at a Tonya Drive home on Tuesday.
La Vergne Police arrested Aaron Keith Ross, 36, on charges of felony possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Police seized around 3 ounces of heroin, drug paraphernalia and an illegal AK47 pistol while executing the search warrant.
Arrest warrants were also obtained for Alysha Marie Parker, 34, for felony possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia. She had not been arrested as of Thursday morning.
