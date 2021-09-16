NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Kroger is voluntarily recalling its 16-ounce Kroger bagged kale product, produced by Baker Farms, due to possible listeria monocytogenes contamination, the grocer announced on Thursday.
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune system. Although healthy individuals may suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
To date, Kroger has not received any reports of illness related to the consumption of the bagged kale product.
The voluntary recall includes 16-ounce bags of Kroger branded Kale with the UPC 11110-18170 with a best by date of 9-18-2021, which is printed on the front of the package below the light blue bar.
All affected products were pulled from produce sections on Thursday.
The products were distributed by Kroger grocery stores in three divisions. Areas affected include Columbus and Toledo, OH, Knoxville, TN, southern Middle Tennessee, eastern West Virginia and the states of Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina.
Customers who have purchased the affected product are urged to dispose of it or return it to their local store for a full refund.
