NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - On Giving Tuesday, Kroger is investing in Nashville schools to give each student the chance to take a class for reducing food waste.
Kroger gave $100,000 to Urban Green Lab in a ceremony on Tuesday morning at H.G. Hill Middle School where there is already one of the classes.
The curriculum is designed to teach students in the class about all the effort that goes into food making and give them a respect for focusing on.
“It’s about prevention, rescue and recycling,” said Todd Lawrence, Urban Green Lab Executive Director. “If we can teach our kids through our teachers those basics, those are lifelong lessons that can last forever, and we can make sure that the 20 or 30 percent of food that ends up in our landfill ends up on a plate of someone who needs it.”
Urban Green Lab is the local nonprofit teaching the curriculum to teachers. The group’s goal is to get the class into every Nashville school by 2025.
