NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Kroger has announced a new initiative to provide contact-less, doorstep grocery delivery service to customers for $1 with an order of $35 or more for a limited time.
“As customers continue to experience winters cold amidst the ongoing pandemic, we encourage shoppers to consider grocery delivery for the added relief it can bring to their shopping experience,” Melissa Eads, corporate affairs manager for the Kroger Nashville division, said in a news release. “Our delivery service offers shoppers the convenience of placing orders on Kroger.com or in the Kroger app and having fresh groceries delivered contact-free and a time convenience for them.”
To place an order, customers sign into their account, enter their ZIP code and choose delivery at their shopping method. Then, they simply fill their online cart with the items they need. No additional action is needed for customers to activate their delivery savings as it will be applied automatically at checkout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.