NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Some changes are coming to your local Kroger.
Kroger announced there will be same day pickup at most stores in the Nashville area. The change comes as the grocery store chain has seen an increase of three times the daily amount of online orders, due to COVID-19.
Kroger also announced they will be hiring hundreds of additional associates to help with the increase in online orders. The additional workers will allow orders, in most cases, to be filled the same day.
“We have seen many customers who have never tried online ordering for pickup at store choosing this option as we walk through this challenging time,” Melissa Eads, corporate affairs manager for the Kroger Nashville division, said. “Pickup offers a low-contact, convenient service to customers concerned about shopping in stores due to the coronavirus outbreak.”
Kroger added they are continuing to waive the $4.95 convenience fee for pickup.
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are also being accepted at the online Kroger store. For more information, click here.
