NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville man was shot and killed on Wednesday night on Dr. D.B. Todd Boulevard.
Police said Anthony Rucker, 33, was sitting on a motorcycle talking with other people around 6:30 p.m. in front of 1814 Dr. D.B. Todd Blvd. when a man with a rifle approached and opened fire on them from a distance of about 25 yards. Rucker was hit as he tried to avoid gunfire. He died shortly after arriving at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
No one else was shot in the incident.
Witnesses told police the gunman was a black man with dreadlocks who was last seen running through an alley toward 16th Avenue North. The motive for the shooting has not been determined.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.
